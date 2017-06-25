Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

EIGHTEEN ‘problem’ drinkers congregating in Byram Arcade in Huddersfield town centre may receive acceptable behaviour contracts as police try to provide a solution.

Town centre Sgt Mandy Mellor said: “We are having problems in the Byram Arcade area near the Camel Club during the early evening.

“Those involved seemed to have moved away from St Peter’s Gardens to the arcade.

“PC Julie Diamond, who is instrumental in obtaining these orders, is looking at imposing 18 contracts due to people causing issues there.

“If they continue to breach them then we will look at imposing criminal behaviour orders for more persistent offenders which can be imposed by magistrates to prevent future anti-social behaviour.

“These orders are a new name for antisocial behaviour orders and prohibit them from doing certain things, entering certain shops and stores.

“But we much prefer to work with these people rather than to criminalise them.”

Sgt Mellor said she had tried to help the homeless and those with alcohol/drug-related problems in the town centre. She said: “I went round a few weeks ago and there were five, one of them, almost all of whom have accommodation and benefits.”