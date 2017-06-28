Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A police sergeant has been given a final written warning for misconduct after he used his position to try to block plans for a skate park in memory of schoolboy Isaac Nash.

The park, which has received planning permission, is being built in tribute to 12-year-old Isaac who drowned after being swept out to sea on a holiday in 2014.

Sgt Austen Brook, who was believed to live near the proposed skate park at Highburton, made a submission last summer to Kirklees Council which said the site was not suitable for reasons of crime prevention.

However, police had already supported the application and when officers found out about Sgt Brook’s submission, an inspector was sent to a planning meeting to withdraw it.

A police ruling said Sgt Brook had submitted his own report on the skate park and had met the Force’s Police Architectural Liaison Officer to discuss his concerns. Later, an email was sent from the Police Architectural Planning Officer to the council to say the police wished to the oppose the application, which was untrue.

A police spokesman said the highest standards were expected from officers and complaints were thoroughly investigated.

He said: “This matter was investigated and heard before an independent, legal-qualified chair, and in this instance, the officer involved was given a final written warning.”