Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have named a man wanted over an attack which left a 48-year-old man with serious injuries.

Detectives are searching for Henry Opoku who is wanted in connection with a serious assault on Oak Avenue at Dalton at around 10.52am today.

The suspect fled the scene, leaving a 48-year-old man with serious injuries.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance for medical treatment.

Increased high visibility police patrols have been deployed in the area and enquiries are ongoing.

The suspect is described as black, aged 29 and was last seen wearing a long black coat and blue jeans.

Det Insp Mark Catney, of Kirklees CID, said: “We are appealing to the public for information as to the whereabouts of Henry Opoku.

“A male victim was assaulted earlier today and was is currently being treated for his injuries.

“I would like to reassure the public that there high visibility police patrols have been deployed to the area and also would urge the public not to approach the individual, but instead, please contact the police immediately.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number *556 of 5 October.