Police have named a man who was killed at Leeds Railway Station.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, but the man is believed to be Terry Bailey, aged 39, from south Leeds.

British Transport Police officers were called to New Station Street at around 12.50am today following reports that a man had been assaulted.

Officers attended alongside medics from the local ambulance service and Mr Bailey was taken to hospital where sadly he died.

Two men aged 28 and 42 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in custody.

His next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Det Chief Insp Glen Alderson from BTP’s Major Investigation Unit said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Bailey’s family and friends as they receive this devastating news. They are being supported by officers as the investigation into his death continues.

“Officers are in the area making enquiries, and we are working to establish how Mr Bailey died.

“I am appealing for anyone who saw or heard anything in the Leeds station area at around 1am this morning, to contact me as soon as possible.

“I would like to reassure the public that at this stage we believe this to be an isolated incident. Officers remain in the area today and anyone with any concerns should speak to them.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 with reference 21 of 29/08. Alternatively information can be passed to the independent charity, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.