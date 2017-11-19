Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have charged a man after two PCSOs were attacked in Dewsbury.

The incident happened on at the Dewsbury Retail Park, outside Mecca Bingo early on Saturday afternoon when the two female PCSOs approached the suspect who was wanted for a number of offences.

He became aggressive and then punched and kicked the officers – and passersby rushed to help them.

The PCSOs had to call for immediate back-up and the suspect was arrested. Both PCSOs suffered injuries which needed medical treatment.

Daniel Smith, aged 26, of Emblem Terrace, Wakefield, was wanted for a number of thefts in the Kirklees area.

He has now been charged with five thefts and two assaults on PCSOs and will appear at Kirklees Magistrates Court tomorrow. He remains in police custody.

Det Insp Mark Catney from Kirklees CID said: “When the suspect was approached by the PCSOs on duty on Saturday afternoon he became aggressive and assaulted both officers resulting in them both sustaining injuries.

“West Yorkshire Police will simply not tolerate any of our officers or staff being assaulted while they are on duty to keep people safe. Our officers and staff work tirelessly to protect the public often putting themselves in harm’s way and this sort of behaviour is completely unacceptable. Thankfully both of the PCSOs are recovering well from their injuries and have been receiving support from colleagues within the force.

“I would also like to thank the public who went to the assistance of the PCSOs. Their assistance before their colleagues arrived was critical to preventing them sustain further injuries.”