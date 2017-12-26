Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A police officer and a female passenger have been killed in a tragic road collision which happened on Christmas Day.

The 46-year-old male officer was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision on the A57 in Sheffield, South Yorkshire Police have said.

Officers were called to the scene at 8.15pm yesterday (Christmas Day) where the marked BMW police car had been involved in a collision with a silver Citroen while responding to an incident.

A 61-year-old woman from Sheffield, who was a passenger in the Citroen, was rushed to hospital but sadly passed away shortly later. The driver of the Citroen, a 63-year-old man, was also taken to hospital and remains in a serious condition.

Specialist officers are supporting both families.

Assistant Chief Cons David Hartley said: “We have lost a friend and a colleague from our police family in this incident. The officer has been with us for 12 years and was a passionate, professional and universally liked officer. His colleagues, and everyone across the force, are devastated by what has happened.

“Our thoughts are with both families who have lost loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."

Witnesses to the collision, or who saw either of the vehicles prior to the incident, are asked to call 101 quoting incident number 691 of 25 December 2017.