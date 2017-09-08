Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A West Yorkshire Police officer has been sacked by the force after he was accused of “sexually touching” a woman and verbally abusing nightclub door staff.

PC Andrew Jones of Kirklees district was also accused of making false allegations that door staff had assaulted him.

The officer appeared before a disciplinary hearing last month accused of discreditable conduct.

A posting on the Force website said: “It is alleged that the officer, whilst off duty, was arrested on suspicion of sexually touching a female.

“It is further alleged that the officer used foul and abusive language towards members of door staff, who had ejected him from the nightclub, and on police attendance made false allegations that door staff had assaulted him.

“The charge was proved and the officer was dismissed without notice.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed that PC 631 Andrew Jones had been dismissed for “discreditable conduct”.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Crinnion said: “Discreditable conduct will not be tolerated and this officer was dismissed without warning.”

The spokesman said that PC Jones had been arrested and charged with two offences under the Sexual Offences Act 2003. He was found not guilty of both offences at Leeds Crown Court.