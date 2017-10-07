Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police will be conducting an ‘information seek’ outside McDonald’s in Huddersfield tonight (Saturday) exactly a week after a man was attacked and left with fatal injuries.

Graham Bell, 37, of Dalton, was subjected to what police described as a “violent assault” in Kirkgate at 12.40am last Sunday and sustained serious head injuries.

He was left “critically ill” and died three days later at Leeds General Infirmary, sparking a murder inquiry.

Tonight officers from Huddersfield Neighbourhood Policing Team will be handing out flyers as they ask the public for help over what happened.

Two boys, aged 15 and 16, were arrested at the weekend on suspicion of assault but were later released on bail.

A murder probe is being led by Det Insp Nicola Bryar, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

Unformed officers will be outside McDonald’s between 11pm and 1am and police have renewed their appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Police said Mr Bell, a family man, had walked along Kirkgate in the direction of McDonald’s and was attacked outside the restaurant, which is on the corner of Kirkgate and John William Street.

McDonald’s has been a magnet for trouble in recent months leading to calls for its 24-hour licence to be reviewed.

The restaurant has stepped up security on Friday and Saturday nights.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference 0075 of 1/10/17 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.