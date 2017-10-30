The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police and paramedics attended the scene of a two-car smash at one of Huddersfield’s busiest junctions this evening.

Officers were at the scene of the crash which happened near to the Cooper Bridge roundabout shortly before 7pm.

Police at the scene said that paramedics had checked everyone over and that no-one had been hurt.

Traffic appeared to be coping well with the incident. One car, a Vauxhall, was partially blocking the A62 turn which leads to the M62.

A second car was parked up on the other side of the roundabout. Drivers and passengers from each car waited at the scene with police vehicles.