Police have pledged to get tough on nuisance bikers over the summer – and want your help in a crackdown.

People who ride quadbikes and motorbikes dangerously or cause a nuisance could have their machines seized or crushed.

Under Section 59 of the Anti-Social Behaviour Act, officers can take away vehicles used in an anti-social manner.

As well as warning noisy bikers, West Yorkshire Police are also appealing to the public urging them to report such incidents.

PC Steve Nicholls, of Huddersfield Bike Team, said: “Nuisance bikes can cause distress and anti-social behaviour with noise nuisance as well as a danger to the public and their riders and we have seen a spike in the number of calls in recent weeks.

“Warnings will be issued to anyone seen riding a bike in an anti-social manner, using an off-road bike on the road or causing a danger to other road users. My officers will be using their full scope of powers and will seize these bikes as appropriate which often leads to these being crushed and disposed of.”

Anyone with any information about nuisance bikes being used on the roads of Huddersfield or information on riders are urged to contact the police via 101.

A similar crackdown in Batley earlier this year saw 11 people warned and four issued with a court summons. Eight bikes were seized.