The scene where a body was found close to Huddersfield town centre remains sealed off today.

The decomposed body of a man was found at the back of Sainsbury’s car park in Aspley yesterday lunchtime. The area remains sealed off while police inquiries continue.

A post mortem has yet to be held to try to determine the cause of death.

Police have confirmed that officers are working on the inquiry over the weekend to try to establish the man’s identity.

The body was found in a tiny wooded area which thousands of shoppers pass every day, oblivious to its existence.

The land is owned by the University of Huddersfield and is situated opposite its Estates office.

The area remains sealed off and closed to the public while the police inquiry continues.