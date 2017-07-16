Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A police investigation is underway after alleged financial irregularities were discovered at a Huddersfield church.

One arrest has been made by police investigating the accounts at St Stephen’s Parish Church in Lindley.

A statement by the Diocese of Leeds said: “Financial irregularities have been discovered with the accounts at St Stephen’s. The diocese is aware and the police have been informed and an investigation is now underway. An arrest has been made.”

The statement, which has been made to the congregation at St Stephen’s, said: “We will keep you informed of the progress of the investigation as and when we can but please remember this is in the hands of the police now and it would be inappropriate for us to comment or discuss this.

“This is going to be a difficult time for all of us here and I would ask that we do not speculate or gossip about this. This could take some time and we need to support each other and hold all those involved in the investigation in our prayers.”

The church is on Lidget Street directly opposite Lindley Clock Tower.