Police are appealing for information following a shooting in Wakefield in the early hours of Saturday.

Damage was caused to a car window following the attack, believed to have taken place at 4.20am.

An investigation has now been launched by West Yorkshire Police’s Force’s Firearms Prevent Team, which is also leading the enquiry into the shootings in Huddersfield earlier this week.

Specialist officers attended at an address in Snapethorpe Road, Lupset, and found damage to a parked Vauxhall Zafira which is consistent with a shotgun discharge.

Investigations remain ongoing at the scene and local officers are conducting house to house and reassurance work in the area.

Det Chief Insp Jaz Khan, of the Firearms Prevent Team, said: “No one was injured but clearly the discharge of any firearm in a public place is a very serious matter and something the police will absolutely not tolerate.

“We would like to speak to anyone who has information about what took place or perhaps saw suspicious behaviour on Snapethorpe Road, near School Road, just prior to the discharge, or a vehicle leaving it in a hurry just after the shooting.

“Similarly I would also like to hear from anyone who has a CCTV camera covering the Snapethorpe Road area between the junctions of School Road and Whinney Moor Road.”

Following four firearms incidents in Huddersfield in less than a week, Det Chief Insp Khan described tackling gun crime in the area as a “top priority.”

He said: “Those involved in this sort of offending should not be under any doubt as to how seriously we are treating it.”

Anyone who has information can contact the Firearms Prevent Team on 101 referencing crime 13170347521. Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.