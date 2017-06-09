The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police say they are looking into claims that threats were made to Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff during the general election.

No details have been revealed about the alleged threats, although a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson admitted the Force were examining the allegations.

The spokesman they are not aware of any specific threat to any MP but they have been made aware of rumours of threats made online.

Leeds-based BBC News cameraman Malik Walton tweeted: “Police in Dewsbury say they have dealt with threats made to Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff last night.”

The Examiner has contacted Ms Sherriff for comment.

Ms Sherriff retained her seat of Dewsbury, which includes the wards of Mirfield, Denby Dale and Kirkburton, with an increased majority of approximately 3,000 votes over Conservative candidate Beth Prescott.

The seat had been a prime Tory target after it voted to leave the European Union last June. Paula gained 28,893 votes in yesterday’s poll - increasing her slim majority of 1,451 votes over Conservative Simon Reevell in the 2015 general election.