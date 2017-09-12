Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A wanted man was caught with cannabis inside his vehicle when police pulled him over, a court heard.

Shane Ray’s VW Polo was stopped by officers on St John’s Road in Huddersfield at around 7pm on August 8.

Shamaila Qureshi, prosecuting, told Kirklees magistrates: “They stopped the defendant because he was believed to be wanted and could smell cannabis on him.

“The vehicle was searched and they found three bags of cannabis in a black bag on the passenger seat.”

The 27-year-old admitted that the drugs belonged to him and he paid £30 for them.

He pleaded guilty to possession of a class B drug.

In November last year he received a police caution for possessing cannabis and his solicitor explained that he used the drug occasionally.

Mike Sisson-Pell, mitigating, said that police tested Ray to check if he was driving under the influence of drugs and it would only take a very low level of cannabis to put him over the limit.

Magistrates were told that Ray, of West Street in Lindley, has now voluntarily made an appointment with the CHART substance misuse service.

Mr Sisson-Pell added: “He doesn’t want to fall into the trap of coming before court again or driving under the influence of it. He’s a sensible young lad.”

Magistrates gave Ray a 12-month conditional caution and ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the cannabis.

He must still pay £85 court costs and £20 victim surcharge.