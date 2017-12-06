Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police pursued a stolen Volkswagen Golf for around 14 miles before making two arrests in a Huddersfield village.

Roads policing officers began following the Golf after it failed to stop for them in Scholes, near Cleckheaton, at 11.42pm on Tuesday.

They followed it through Huddersfield, along Manchester Road to Linthwaite where the car came to a stop in a field.

Following a short chase on foot, a 27-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said the pursuit lasted around 20 minutes.

The spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing today after two persons were arrested last night following a police pursuit which started in Bradford.

“The incident began at about 23.42 in the Scholes area after a VW Golf failed to stop for police.

“It was pursued into the Kirklees area, through Huddersfield, and came to a stop in a field in Linthwaite, some 20 minutes later at which point both occupants got out.

“A 27-year old man and a 20-year-old woman and were arrested nearby by officers.

“The National Police Air Service supported the pursuit and the man and woman remain in custody today after being arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.”

Residents living on Manchester Road reported seeing several police cars driving past at speed around midnight.

People in Linthwaite said it appeared that between 12 and 14 police vehicles were involved in the pursuit.

One said: “We saw it on Manchester Road – about 14 police, including undercover, going at least 60mph.”

05/12 2350hrs Huddersfield centre to Slaithwaite @WYP_Hudds Vehicle used in crime fail to stop for @WYP_RPU officers. Decamp in Slaithwaite. 2 occupants now in custody. — NPAS Carr Gate (@NPASCarrGate) December 6, 2017

Another said: “I’ve just finished work and the (BMW) X5 nearly took me out on Manchester Road.”

It is believed that a police helicopter joined the pursuit when the Golf was travelling through Huddersfield.

In a tweet, the NPAS Carr Gate helicopter crew said the vehicle had been “used in crime” and had failed to stop for Roads Policing Unit officers.