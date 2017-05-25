The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police carried out a raid on a house in Huddersfield and arrested a man over a suspected firearms offence.

Residents in Oakes reported seeing several police cars outside the house near to the Bungalow Fisheries on New Hey Road in the early hours of this morning (Thursday).

One woman said she saw “six police cars and a dog handler” outside the address at around 1.45am.

Officers remain at the scene today as enquiries continue.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Arrest enquiries were carried out in the early hours of this morning.

“A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm. A scene is still in place while officers conduct their enquiries.”

The incident is not thought to have any connection to the Manchester terror attack.