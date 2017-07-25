Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 60,000 illicit cigarettes worth more than £50,000 were seized by police and trading standards officers in a series of raids in Huddersfield town centre last weekend.

Dubbed Operation Torrward, it targeted several premises on John William Street with sniffer dogs used to detect hidden caches of tobacco.

Police officers said the raids netted a total of 62,860 illegal cigarettes along with 26kg of hand rolling tobacco and 219 illegal tobacco products. In addition officers seized nearly £13,000 in cash.

A stash of suspected illicit tobacco was found in an upstairs cupboard at Kingsgate News.

If the cigarettes and hand rolling tobacco was genuine, it would be valued at in excess of £50,000.

West Yorkshire Police teamed up with West Yorkshire Trading Standards, Wagtail UK tobacco detection dogs and other partner agencies including licencing and security staff during the operation on 22 July.

It was supported by high visibility police patrols in the town centre aided by the Special Constabulary and PCSOs as well as West Yorkshire Police’s dog unit and road policing teams.

PC Steve Nicholls, of Kirklees District Police, who led the operation, said his team was incredibly pleased with the results achieved, calling it “a great success.”

He added: “The items that were seized at market value came to several thousand pounds. We were able to make the streets of Huddersfield safer by taking illegal and illicit cigarettes and counterfeit goods from the shelves.

“A lot of planning went into this operation with our partner agencies. I would like to thank them all for their support and expertise up to and during the weekend. Many of the officers, Specials and PCSOs came into work on their days off to support the operation, which was greatly appreciated.”

David Lodge, head of West Yorkshire Trading Standards, said: “All tobacco is harmful, but the supply of illegal cigarettes seriously undermines the drive to reduce smoking, fuels organised criminality and is often a gateway for young people to becoming addicted to a habit which prematurely kills over half its users.”

The public is encouraged to continue reporting such activity to the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 03454 04 05 06.