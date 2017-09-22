Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A gang of thugs viciously attacked three men – leaving one needing treatment in hospital.

The seriously injured victim was punched to the floor and kicked in the seemingly unprovoked attack in Halifax town centre.

Police today released CCTV images of men they want to speak to in their investigation of the attack on August Bank Holiday weekend.

The three victims were on Commercial Street in Halifax town centre at 11.45pm on the Sunday evening when they were approached by another group of men.

One of the three men was punched in the face and knocked to the ground, before his attackers kicked him as he lay on the ground nursing his injuries.

His two companions were then also assaulted as they tried to help him, and both sustained minor injuries.

The first victim was seriously injured in the attack and ended up needing hospital treatment.

Officers want to speak to the two men pictured in the CCTV images, or anyone who may recognise them and may know their identity.

They are similarly appealing for anyone with information on what happened to come forward and speak to PC Natasha Butterfield at Calderdale CID via 101.