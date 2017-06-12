Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 20-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of rape after a young woman was found lying in an alleyway in Huddersfield town centre has been released by police.

He was arrested on Sunday morning after a member of the public called police to say a woman had been found in Albert Yard which connects Victoria Lane to New Street.

Today (Mon) a spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said: “The 20-year-old has been released pending further investigation. Enquiries remain ongoing.”

Yesterday, (Sun), Insp Carlton Young, force duty officer for West Yorkshire Police, said: “We got a call at 4.08am from someone saying there was a woman basically laid out in that alleyway and they were concerned she might have been raped.

“She was taken to hospital for some initial treatment.”