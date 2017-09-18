Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police officers' ability to respond to emergencies is at 'breaking point' following a surge in 999 calls, Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff has warned.

According to figures obtain by Labour, West Yorkshire Police (WYP) received 33,000 more emergency 999 calls in 2016/17 than in the previous year.

WYP received 402,188 999 calls in 2016/17, compared to 368,806 in 2015/16 - an increase of over 8%.

Calling on the Government to stop cutting WYP's budget, the Labour MP for Dewsbury, Mirfield, Denby Dale and Kirkburton said: "Tory cuts have brought the police to breaking point. They must think again and give forces the resources they need to tackle unprecedented demands on our police.

"Emergency calls have skyrocketed, crime is rising, the terror threat is unprecedented, and they are forced to step in to deal with mental health issues thanks to cutbacks elsewhere.

"It is no surprise that police morale is at rock bottom when the Tories have spent seven years asking them to do ever more while slashing their pay year after year.

"A Labour government would ease the pressure on overstretched forces by recruiting 10,000 extra police officers and lift the pay cap to ensure our dedicated police officers are properly rewarded."