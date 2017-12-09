Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A total of eight people from Kirklees have been arrested over suspected drink driving this month alone.

West Yorkshire Police have arrested a total of 50 people across the county since their campaign on the issue started at the beginning of December to chime with the festive party season. Of these, another eight were questioned over suspected drug driving.

The numbers were revealed as part of the Not The Usual Suspects campaign, which aims to tackle the stereotypes over drink driving highlighting that anyone can be liable.

Of the 50 arrested so far this month, another seven were from Calderdale. A total of 58% - 29 - have since been charged and face the prospect of a lengthy driving ban.

Meanwhile 14% of those charged were over the age of 65 - one of whom was a man from Kirklees.

The highest number of arrests were made last weekend on December 2 and 3.

Sgt Gary Roper, of the Roads Policing Support Unit, said: “It’s quite startling that so many people have been arrested so far this December as we haven’t yet had many of the ‘busy’ celebration weekends, when we traditionally find more people take the risk of drink driving.

“Our message to everyone this December is this; if you’re out drinking plan how you’re getting home. Assign a designated driver, pre-book a taxi or use public transport, but above all don’t drive after having a drink. It’s not worth the risk for you, your passengers or the other roads users around you. Be safe this Christmas, don’t drink and drive.”