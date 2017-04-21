Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police revealed these shocking pictures of a horrendous crash on a rural Huddersfield road.

An elderly man had to be cut free after two cars and a vehicle collided on Bar Lane at Midgley, near Flockton on Thursday.

Two other people were injured in the road smash but incredibly nobody was seriously hurt.

Police officers posted these images on Twitter showing the vehicles, which were completely damaged in the crash which happened at around 2pm.

A blue Seat and red Volvo were involved the crash, as well as a white Transit-style van.

Fire services were at the scene to assist in cutting the man free, as well as police officers who helped secure the road which was temporarily blocked to traffic.

Enquiries into the collision are ongoing.