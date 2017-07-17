Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A shop worker who saw a homeless woman being attacked has spoken of his disgust after the police failed to turn up.

Alix Gilman, 30, was working in the Virgin Media shop in Huddersfield town centre when he heard a commotion outside at around 11.30 on Sunday morning.

He saw a couple, who appeared to be drunk, shouting at a homeless woman who was then kicked hard in the mouth by the female.

Mr Gilman chased off the attackers, called police and then waited with the distraught victim for around two hours after a force call handler promised to send assistance.

Unfortunately police didn’t attend – and now a police chief has apologised for letting her down.

Mr Gilman said: “I told the homeless lady that I had called police but she said they wouldn’t turn up.

“Police told me they would get someone across to us as soon as possible. No-one turned up.”

He has complained to police, calling their response “disgusting”.

“I reported it as an assault and on the phone police told me it was a high priority,” Mr Gilman said. “They have apologised and said someone would phone me back but no-one has contacted me.”

Mr Gilman said the victim claimed the same couple had attacked her earlier that day near McDonald’s.

He said the couple smelled strongly of alcohol. The woman is around 5ft tall and wearing a multi-coloured jumper while her male companion was wearing a blue polo shirt and shorts.

Insp James Kitchen, of Huddersfield Neighbourhood Policing Team, has apologised for the poor standard of service.

He said officers were still trying to find the victim.

“I would like to apologise to the victim for not reaching the expected standards of service by the police,” he said. “The report was made at 11.44 on Sunday July 16 and ideally we would have responded to the location swiftly.

“Due a very high levels of calls for service from the community of Kirklees over the weekend it was not possible to allocate an officer to attend this incident at the time of the call.

“CCTV enquiries were conducted on the day to locate the victim and town centre PCSOs were also deployed to search for the victim but we were unable to locate her.

“We are currently liaising with partner agencies and charities to find the victim and establish the circumstances of the incident and conduct a full investigation to bring the offenders to justice.”

Anyone who saw the attack, saw the suspects in the area or anyone who has any further information should contact police via 101 quoting log number 785 of July 16.