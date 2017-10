Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man missing from Calderdale has been found.

Police were concerned for the safety of 35-year-old Lee Barnes from Southowram was last seen at about 8.30am yesterday at his home in the village.

Searches went on throughout the day to try to find him.

Police have just confirmed that he has been found and thanked everyone who has helped during the inquiry.