Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A jogger is being urgently sought by police investigating a tragedy which claimed the life of a motorcyclist on a rural Huddersfield road.

The man who was in his 20s died after his yellow Suzuki GSX motorbike hit a tree following the incident in Ponker Lane, Skelmanthorpe, at 4.50pm.

The Major Collision and Enquiry Team think the incident was witnessed by a jogger who was in the area at the time and stopped at the scene.

The incident took place after the motorbike which had been travelling in the direction of Shelly Woodhouse Lane, crossed onto the opposite side of the carriageway and hit a tree.

Motorcyclist dies in Skelmanthorpe crash

The rider was treated by paramedics at the scene, but was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have yet to identify him.

Sgt Ann Drury said: “We have had several members of the public come forwards as a result of our appeals and have been made aware that a jogger was in the location at the time of the incident.

“We would very much like to speak to the jogger who stopped at the scene and may well have assisted the motorcyclist.

“We would also like to speak to the driver of a small green hatchback car, possibly a Micra, that was in the area at the time, as we believe they may have information that is valuable to the investigation.”