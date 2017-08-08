Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police officers have seized a motorbike that was causing a nuisance as it hurtled around various locations around north Kirklees.

There had been numerous complaints about how the bike was being ridden with fears that the person concerned could have been a danger to himself.

It was sighted on Bradford Road, Batley on Monday and the West Yorkshire Police off-road bike team followed it for a short distance before the rider fled and seized the bike.

Susan Bardsley posted on Facebook: “Fantastic result, thank you. Sick of seeing those kids putting themselves as well as other drivers at risk.”

It’s not the first time there have been problems with bikes being ridden badly in Batley and Birstall. In May the Examiner reported that police were receiving 40 calls a day from people affected by off-road bikers.