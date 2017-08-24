Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police in Halifax will be clamping down on underage drinkers this week as teenagers anxious to celebrate their GCSE results try to gain entry to licenced premises.

West Yorkshire Police say that any fake identification, or identification not belonging to them, will be confiscated and returned to the relevant authority.

Those who have identification confiscated will be given a receipt so that a parent or guardian may retrieve the property within 48 hours.

Town centre ward officer PC Michelle Cheney said: “We know that there will be a lot of young people looking to celebrate their exam results this week, however a large proportion of those getting GCSE exam results won’t be 18. They will try and enter licenced premises within the town centre and across Calderdale using identification that has been produced fraudulently, or that belongs to someone else they believe they can pass for when stopped by door staff.

“Anyone stopped with identification that is clearly not there’s will have it confiscated. It will be held for 48 hours, and the user of the identification will be given a receipt so that a parent or guardian can collect it. After 48 hours the identification will be sent back to issuing agency, such as the Passport Office or DVLA.”