A man was arrested after police found an ‘extensive and sophisticated’ cannabis farm.

Around 100 plants were seized from an address in Batley Carr when West Yorkshire Police attended on Thursday morning.

Officers said the plants had an estimated street value of £85,000. A man was arrested at the scene.

Posting on the Batley & Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team Facebook page, officers wrote: “At around 09.00 hours on 14th September 2017, officers attended an address in Batley Carr, where they discovered an extensive and sophisticated cannabis factory.

“Around 100 plants were seized, with an estimated street value of around £85,000. A male was arrested from the scene, and enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information on suspicious activity relating to drugs is asked to contact police on 101.