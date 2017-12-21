Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four West Yorkshire men have been arrested by police investigating a shooting.

Police swooped after a shotgun was fired at a house in Lancaster a month ago.

Detectives executed warrants at four addresses in Bradford and arrested the men aged 27, 28, 29 and 45.

They have all been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson, conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary and conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. They all remain in custody.

Officers were called at shortly after 9pm on Monday, November 20, to a report that a single shot from a shotgun had been fired through the window of a house on Lunecliffe Road, Lancaster.

No-one was injured in what police believe was a targeted attack.

Police are linking the crime to an earlier incident in Preston on the same day.

This happened on Linnet Street at 8.20pm when two men burst into a house occupied at that time by a 16-year-old boy and his 18-year-old sister. The glass in the front door was smashed and a brick was thrown through the front window.

It is also being linked to two car fires on Ashton Road in Lancaster on November 11 where a Range Rover Evoque and an Audi A5 were damaged.

Officers believe that a Toyota Yaris, possibly red, was used by the offenders in both November 20 incidents and they are keen to trace it or speak to anyone who may have seen it.

The car had the registration plate R66 MHN which was cloned from another genuine vehicle.

Det Chief Inspector Richard McCutcheon, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “Today’s arrests are just part of our on-going investigation into this incident and I would continue to ask anyone with information to contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.