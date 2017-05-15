Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The unarmed police officers who tackled gun and knife toting murderer Thomas Mair have been given bravery awards.

Just minutes after Mair had fatally wounded MP Jo Cox in Birstall, police constables Craig Nicholls and Jonathan Wright were on his tail.

The duo followed him through the streets before seizing their moment, rugby tackling the 53-year-old to the ground on Risedale Avenue and pinning him down until armed officers could arrive to assist.

The officers have now been given West Yorkshire Police’s bravery award and were joint winners of ‘Employee of the Year’.

The murder investigation team into the death of Marcin Siarczynski – whose skeleton was found near the canal in Ravensthorpe in March 2016 – were also honoured.

The team, whose work led to the conviction of Polish national Krzysztof Olszewski, were praised for their ‘unrelenting dedication and professionalism, to ensure a conviction was brought in an extremely sensitive investigation’.

Kirklees based Insp Mohammed Rauf was also a prize winner at the annual awards.

Insp Rauf was given the ‘Outstanding Leadership’ award for his “tireless” work to support the community and strong leadership style.

The final Kirklees based winners were Helen Riley, Gail Tinker and Christopher Hodge of Kirklees District Mental Health Nurses, who were honoured for their work with the police.

At the annual ceremony at West Yorkshire Police’s headquarters at Carr Gate, Wakefield, Chief Constable Dee Collins said: “Policing can be a challenging job, but it is also incredibly rewarding and can make a real difference to communities.

“I am constantly impressed by the tireless commitment and courage shown by our officers, who are all fantastic ambassadors for West Yorkshire Police.

“I would also like to pass on my thanks to the families and friends who support and encourage officers on a daily basis.”

Police and Crime Commissioner, Mark Burns-Williamson, said: “The annual Policing Awards are very important and truly inspiring.

“I am extremely proud of the brave actions and interventions of West Yorkshire Police officers and staff as they go about their daily business to help keep people safe and feeling, often going beyond their call of duty in the most challenging of times and situations as we have heard.”