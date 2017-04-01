Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police officers successfully talked down a young man who was threatening to jump from a bridge in Longwood on Saturday morning.

Det Insp Stef Wiseman of Kirklees CID said: “A 20-year-old man with mental health problems was threatening to jump from the bridge.

“Officers were called to Church Street, Paddock, at 5.55am. The man was talked down and he came off the bridge at 8am and was immediately taken to the Dales Unit at Calderdale Royal Hospital where he is receiving treatment.”

A spokeswoman for First Transpennine Express said: “There was an incident on a road over rail bridge and as a result services were diverted through the Calder Valley or pulled into platforms.

“One service was terminated at Slaithwaite and 15 passengers put into taxis and taken to their destinations.”