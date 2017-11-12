Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An 11-year-old boy who went missing in Bradford has been found safe and well.

Harrison Reagan disappeared from home on Friday night and West Yorkshire Police put out an appeal on Saturday saying they were increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Hundreds of people shared the appeal on Facebook across West Yorkshire and beyond.

On Sunday morning, West Yorkshire Police tweeted: “Harrison Reagan has been found thank you for sharing #found #bradford.

Police have released no further details.