Furious customers from all over the country descended on a furniture store in Milnsbridge on Saturday in a bid to retrieve thousands of pounds worth of goods they’d paid for.Customers demanded goods they'd paid for in six-hour stand off

They came from as far afield as Glossop, Cambridge, Wales and Salisbury to Furniture by Stan at Home Mill in Britannia Road hoping to pick up tables and chairs as well as other items they had paid for going back as long ago as May.

But a tense stand-off ensued when staff refused to allow customers to take anything away.

One customer dialled 999 and two armed police officers arrived to keep order as tempers threatened to fray.

They explained they were armed as no other officers were available at the time.

Michelle Wong, 46, a business development manager from Sheffield, turned up at 9am and said she was not leaving until she got a table and four chairs she had paid more than £600 for.

She was told delivery would take place within 14 weeks but nothing materialised and she became suspicious.

She said: “I heard other branches were closing and they advertised a big sale this weekend so I thought my partner and I had better turn up.

“I phoned 999 and when police arrived we were told to leave. It’s infuriating because people have worked hard to buy this stuff.”

However, the group of customers refused to leave the area and they became more hopeful when Yorkshire businessman Simmy Sekhon turned up.

He explained he had bought the building and would do what he could to end the stand-off which lasted more than six hours.

A locksmith arrived and efforts began to get into the building which staff had barricaded by placing a piece of wood in front of the front doors preventing access.

In the afternoon police returned in force with as many as three vans and five patrol cars.

Their arrival appeared to force a change of heart in staff at the store and all of a sudden to everyone’s delight the police ordered those with receipts for their purchases to line up and orders began to roll out of the store and into waiting cars and vans.

Andy, a property developer from Cambridge, said: “I’m very relieved. It’s been worth the journey and the wait.”

Michelle, who acted as spokeswoman for the group, added: “I’m really pleased. It’s been a long day but we were determined to get what was ours and that’s finally what’s happened. I think the police and Simmy had a lot to do with it. I don’t think we would have got anywhere without their input.”

No-one at the store wanted to comment.