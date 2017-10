Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives in Kirklees have released an e-fit image of a man who they would like to identify in connection with a robbery in Dewsbury.

The offence occurred around 7.30pm on Sunday, September 30 on Maple Road, Dewsbury.

A man has approached the victim, a working taxi driver, and stole cash from him.

Anyone who recognises the man in the e-fit image or who has any information that could assist the ongoing investigation is asked to call Kirklees CID via 101, quoting crime reference 13170453350.