A train passenger had beer thrown over him and was targeted with racial abuse.

The Manchester-bound service was approaching Huddersfield Station when two women, who had boarded at Leeds, became aggressive towards the man.

The two used insults and foul language after trying to engage him in conversation, which he politely declined.

Both women also made racial remarks, with one of them becoming aggressive. She then threw a can of beer at him, which spilled over his shoulder, and made threats saying she wanted to fight him.

Both women left the train at Huddersfield Station.

British Transport Police have released images of two women they want to speak to about the assault, which occurred on October 16 at around 4.30pm. Anyone with information should contact them on on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 citing reference 361 of 16/10.