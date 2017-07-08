Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers had to take evasive action after a set of ladders fell off a vehicle on the M62 motorway.

The ladders crashed into the middle and outside lane, striking other vehicles and causing damage.

The driver of the vehicle concerned carried on driving – and police were unable to say whether he or she knew what had happened.

Humberside Police said the incident took place on the westbound carriageway around Ouse Bridge near Goole at 9.40am on Saturday.

In a statement a police spokesman said: “We’re looking for witnesses to a road traffic collision.

“The collision happened when some ladders fell from a vehicle into the middle and outside lane, causing damage to several vehicles.

“The vehicle which shed the ladders did not stop and we would like to trace the driver.”

Anyone with information should call Humberside Police on 101 quoting log 211 of 08/08/2017.