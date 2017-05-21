Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Yorkshire Police have issued an urgent drugs warning after four men were taken ill in Pontefract after the suspected use of illegal substances.

The men, aged between 21 and 33, were admitted to Pinderfields Hospital in an unresponsive state in the early hours of Saturday and received treatment for suspected overdoses.

All four are now conscious and two have since been discharged.

Det Insp Dave Watts, of Wakefield District CID, said: “We are conducting enquiries with our partners in the health service to establish the full circumstances surrounding these incidents.

“We want people to be aware of the potential risks of using illegal substances following these admissions and would advise anyone who feels ill after taking any substance to seek urgent medical attention.”

In April police warned users in Huddersfield to use extreme caution after six suspected drugs-related deaths in Yorkshire blamed on a batch of killer heroin circulating across the county. A 36-year-old man in Leeds and a 27-year-old man in Normanton, near Wakefield died along with four people from the Barnsley area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wakefield District CID via 101 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.