A police watchdog will investigate a police officer for possible misconduct after the murder of a man by two Huddersfield people.

Craig Preston was tragically found murdered and his body dumped near to the Woodhead Pass in South Yorkshire in August 2016.

Now the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) says it will resume an investigation into Mr Preston’s contact with South Yorkshire Police.

Shiraz Bashir, 42, and Leonie Mason, 24, both of Berry Brow, were found guilty of murder in May this year. Bashir was jailed for 22 years and Mason for 19 years. Three boys, found guilty of manslaughter, were sentenced to three to four years.

The IPCC received a referral from South Yorkshire Police in December 2016 regarding police contact with, and concerning, Mr Preston before his death.

The independent investigation was suspended due to the ongoing criminal trial and has now resumed.

It is looking at the decisions and actions, by the force, in response to apparent threats against Mr Preston from August 2016 up until the discovery of his body.

The IPCC investigator has decided, based on the evidence so far, that there is an indication of misconduct by a detective constable. The officer has been notified.

An IPCC Spokesperson said: “This investigation has made steady progress since it resumed a few weeks ago.

“In this case it was important that the IPCC investigation avoided any risk of prejudicing the criminal trial – as such we decided to suspend it for a time.

“Although our investigation is in its early stages, the conduct of an officer at South Yorkshire Police is under investigation, and we are continuing to gather all relevant evidence in this case.”

The criminal trial heard how Mason had tried to stab him in the neck with a syringe of steroids.