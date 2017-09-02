Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A BRAINSTORMING meeting attended by police, rail company representatives and Kirklees councillors has come up with a raft of ideas to try to stop alcohol-fuelled, anti-social behaviour on the Ale Trail.

Colne Valley Labour MP Thelma Walker and councillors Donna Bellamy, Nicola Turner and Robert Walker met with officers from West Yorkshire Police, British Transport Police and Kirklees Council to discuss ways of stopping the excesses now associated with the Trans-Pennine Ale Trail in Marsden and Slaithwaite.

A recent meeting of residents and councillors at The Riverhead, Marsden, revealed high levels of frustration with the amount of anti-social behaviour including drinkers urinating in public, loud and lewd antics and intimidation that locals have to put up with.

Last month in a shocking interview with the Examiner, Emma Greenough, 40, told how she and her family were forced to hide in a curry house after drunken ale trail revellers caused havoc in Slaithwaite.

She said she and her six-year-old daughter were appalled by the scenes in the normally quiet village on a Saturday afternoon. Emma said people on the infamous pub crawl through the Colne Valley caused damage at a pub and began “chanting like at football matches.”

After the meeting a joint statement issued by Mrs Walker and the three councillors said: “It was noted that the Ale Trail brings economic benefits to our communities and that it is the actions of a minority that are spoiling things for everyone.

“Council officers have also agreed to look at setting up a portal on the Kirklees Council website as a mechanism for reporting low level Ale Trail anti-social behaviour directly to the council.

“Police licensing officers are to look at setting up a pub watch system that would involve all public houses on the trail, as a mechanism for publicans to alert each other of the numbers and any issues that are on the route.”

The meeting confirmed plans agreed at previous public meetings for a postcard sized “report it” card with details of contact details for the police, British Transport Police, noise, licensing, fly tipping etc so that residents can report anti-social behaviour to the appropriate authority and data can be collected and analysed.

The statement added: “West Yorkshire Police confirmed that up to the August Bank Holiday weekend there had been no calls regarding the ale trail for two months.

“This was identified as a problem, as without calls and reports resources cannot be directed to the areas affected.”