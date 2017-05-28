Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A portaloo boss has promised he won’t be ‘caught short’ if Huddersfield Town win the play-off final against Reading on Monday.

George Shaw, of Slaithwaite firm, George Shaw and Sons, has offered his services free of charge to provide portaloos for a major party in Huddersfield on Tuesday.

George who has provided his toilet expertise across the world said although he will be too busy to watch the match he will be “there in spirit” willing the Terriers on.

He joked: “I certainly won’t be caught short. I’ve done stuff for Town before but this has all been a bit hush-hush.

“I would love to be going down to Wembley and as soon as the final whistle goes if we’ve been victorious I will crack on with it.”

Only the other day he was called out to the airfield at Crosland Moor to provide loos for former Top Gear star Jeremy Clarkson and his colleagues as they began filming a new show.

George said: “I have been running this business since 1988 and we’ve rented out toilets for filming Coronation Street in France a few years ago so it’s nothing new.”

In 2013 he even got in on the latest addition to the royal family, when future king little George was born by painting a fleet of loos in red, white and blue.