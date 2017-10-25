Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The postmaster at Salendine Nook Post Office has spoken for the first time since the closure of his branch a fortnight ago.

On Monday the Examiner reported that the New Hey Road branch temporarily closed on October 10 due to ‘operational’ reasons but remains shut leaving customers wondering why.

In an e-mail to the Examiner postmaster Mohammed Khan said: “I appreciate the nice comments people have left, especially the one in the newspaper.

“Whilst I cannot give more details at this moment in time, I can reassure my valued customers that this branch will be open soon.

“The retail side is also closed due to the fact the Post Office side of the business brings in many customers and ever since it has been closed, the shop is not worth opening.

“I would like to inform customers that any parcels that were at my branch before the 10th or were meant to arrive after, will be with Royal Mail or Parcelforce. There are currently no parcels at my branch.

“I am very sympathetic towards my customers and absolutely understand the frustration they will have. I have been running the branch for four and a half years and enjoy running my business and serving the local community.

“Please be assured I will be in touch as soon as I have an opening date. I am working as hard as possible to open this branch as soon as I can.

“Whenever a branch does close, customers can think it’s permanent which isn’t the case. We cover a wide area up to Mount and Outlane so the branch is relied upon by many customers.”

A Post Office spokesman said: “We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of Salendine Nook Post Office branch due to operational reasons.

“We would like to reassure customers that we are working hard to restore the service to the community as soon as possible and are committed to maintaining services in the area.

“In the meantime, customers can access Post Office services at our Lindley, Marsh and Town End branches.”