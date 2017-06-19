The video will start in 8 Cancel

Thunderstorms could be on their way.

As temperatures soar this afternoon could see the first thunderstorms hit us.

And there could be more this week too.

Salendine Nook weatherman Paul Stevens says in his blog the temperature could hit 28c 82f, adding: “Monday will be another hot day, if rather more hazy than Sunday, with a greater chance of a heavy shower or thunderstorm through the afternoon.

“Tuesday should be somewhat fresher and cooler as a weak cold front pushes south west introducing air from the Atlantic.

“Wednesday hots up once again and becomes more humid again with thundery showers breaking out more widely later in the day and towards evening.

“Some of the storms may well be severe with some local torrential downpours.”

At 9.30am the temperature in Huddersfield was 25.5c.