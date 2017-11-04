Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A preacher disrupted university students with his singing and chanting as they tried to learn, a court heard.

Jamie Hampton said that he wanted to spread the message of God but caused a nuisance of himself at the University of Huddersfield campus.

He repeatedly ignored a police direction to leave the Queensgate grounds and not return within 48 hours, Kirklees magistrates heard.

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the exclusion order made on October 17.

Vanessa Jones, prosecuting, explained that the university’s security manager was made aware of Hampton’s presence shortly before noon.

She said: “Members of the public reported that he was on the campus grounds, chanting and preaching words of a religious nature.

“He was causing a disturbance and some distress to passers by.”

The university’s student safety officer PC Laura Jackson asked Hampton, who had travelled to the town from Hemsworth in South Yorkshire, to leave due to the problems that he was causing.

Mrs Jones said: “He refused to listen and said: ‘I will return to tell people I love about God.’

“At 12.40pm he was back, this time outside one of the classrooms.

“He was shouting and chanting, causing a disturbance to the class inside.”

The officer who dealt with Hampton, of Ashfield Road, previously, again told him to leave and watched as he walked off down a public footpath.

He again said he would return and three minutes later the PC issued him with a section 35 direction under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act.

This excluded him from returning to the campus ground for 48 hours but he refused to comply with this order.

Mrs Jones said: “The defendant signed the notice and then left.

“Then 20 minutes later the officer was told by somebody that he was stood on the podium in the plaza.

“He was arrested for breaching the direction but made no reply and carried on singing.”

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, said that there was no evidence to suggest that his client was preaching offensive words or messages of hate.

He explained: “He has a message of God that he wants to get to people.

“However there were also people wanting to learn and he was disrupting classes when asked to leave.

“There was no violence or confrontation but he was told to leave and stay out of the area for 48 hours and he understands that.

“This is perhaps more of a nuisance offence than anything sinister.”

Magistrates fined Hampton £80 and ordered him to pay £85 costs plus £30 victim surcharge.