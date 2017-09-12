Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men have been jailed for more than 25 years for a “truly horrific” sex attack on a woman.

The victim was raped and sexually assaulted by William Kelly after meeting in a bar, before he and Steven Williams took her back to a hotel where she endured more abuse.

Williams, 49, of The Combs, Dewsbury, denied three offences of rape and two of sexual assault following the attack in Blackpool last April, but was convicted after making his victim relive the traumatic attack at trial earlier this year.

He was caged for 14 years at Preston Crown Court yesterday (Monday).

Co-defendant Kelly, 46, from Blackpool, was given 12 years after pleading guilty to four counts of rape and sexual assault.

Det Sgt Steve Harry, of Blackpool CID, described both men as “predatory individuals”.

He said: “This was a truly horrific sex attack where a young woman was targeted by Williams and Kelly before being subjected to an appalling ordeal.

“We welcome the sentences and hope they serve as a warning to others.”