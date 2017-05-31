Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Town chairman Graham Leslie has paid tribute to his successor Dean Hoyle after Town clinched Premier League status.

The businessman, who founded pharmaceutical firm Galpharm and is now Professor of Enterprise and Entrepreneurship at the University of Huddersfield, contrasted the current success of the club with the state of affairs when he took over and embarked on a plan to build the John Smith’s Stadium .

He said: “Never in my wildest dreams did I ever believe we could enter the Premier League , especially when you think that when I took over as chairman I had to personally guarantee to Lloyds Bank the debts of the club and support Fartown Rugby League Club – now the Giants – to ensure that the stadium did proceed.”

Mr Leslie recalled telling Town fans that the club could not afford a left back or a striker because “we must build a stadium first, then a team.” He added: “I remember saying ‘don’t ever expect to get in the Premier League – it’s fantasy!’

“Well, thank you from the bottom of my heart Dean Hoyle , the coach, all the players and all the loyal Town back room staff for proving me wrong. Now the whole community , the university, enterprising companies, industry and the local authority can benefit from their successes as we play next session on the world stage.”

He added: “In 1990, we could not afford £1,000 for a new roof for the Cowshed . And look where we are now.”