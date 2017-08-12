The video will start in 8 Cancel

Almost 3,000 Huddersfield Town fans were living the dream after a thumping 3-0 victory at Crystal Palace in their Premier League bow.

Town fans in the stands lapped up a sparkling performance – and the sunshine – at Selhurst Park as Town announced their arrival in style.

Supporters had waited 45 years to taste life at the top table of English football again – and gave the players a rapurous welcome even before a ball was kicked.

As the goals went in the cheers and celebrations became louder and louder.

Thousands of fans joined in a chorus of Premier League We’re Having a Laugh as Town ripped Palace apart and made light of the pundits who predicted a season of struggle for the Yorkshire gatecrashers.

Fans had left West Yorkshire in their droves and excitement will reach fever pitch ahead of Sunday’s first Premier League home clash with Newcastle tomorrow week.