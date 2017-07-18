Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you thought you’d have to wait until episode four of In The Dark to find out who the killer is then think again.

You do not want to miss tonight’s action-packed episode of the BBC One drama that was filmed in Marsden.

The four-part series got underway last week when we were introduced to DI Helen Weeks, played by MyAnna Buring, a Manchester cop who returns to her hometown of Polesford (really Marsden) when it hits the headlines when two schoolgirls, Abigail and Poppy, go missing.

It becomes a murder enquiry and the cop, along with her partner DI Paul Hopwood, get involved with the case.

If you saw episode one then you’ll know Helen is pregnant, but we TV viewers discovered right at the end that it may not be Paul’s baby.

You’ll know that Stephen Bates, the partner of her childhood friend Linda, is the prime suspect in the murder case.

And you’ll know that something happened in Helen and Linda’s past that haunts them still, with throw-back scenes showing them running across the moors and woodland scared.

Tonight we find out what happened when Helen and Linda were just 13 – but will Helen be too distracted by the past to focus on the present?

In a way, it ultimately provides the evidence police need to nail the killer but it certainly won’t be easy.

Helen and Paul, along with quirky pathologist Phil Hendricks, help Polesford cops unpick the case.

We see them driving around Polesford questioning the unusual behaviour of a number of characters who, in episode one, I had down as ‘potential suspects’.

We’re keeping tight-lipped about whether Stephen Bates is the killer – we discover more about him and he’s certainly got secrets to hide – but the abduction and murder storyline does conclude tonight before Helen and Paul head back to Manchester.

Locations to look out for:

Marsden’s Great Western pub becomes the Cat and Thimble

There are some amazing scene-setters of Marsden, see how many times you can spot the Mechanics Hall clock, a symbol of the village

Spot the fake rain at the Argyle Street street market and on Peel Street

In The Dark then returns to Manchester for episodes three and four.

PS We journalists at the Examiner really do not act like the ones in In The Dark.