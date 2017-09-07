Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

While the Duchess of Cambridge is suffering from terrible pregnancy sickness people are taking bets on what she and Prince William are going to call Royal Baby Mark III.

If they want to be on trend they may opt for Amelia or Oliver; the former has been the most popular girls' name in England and Wales since 2011 while the latter has been the top boy's name since 2013.

If they want to keep it current and break tradition they could - if it's a girl - opt for Arya of the Game of Thrones fame which is now in the top 200 girls' names in England and Wales and in the top 100 in Scotland.

Kate and Wills have so far picked jolly conventional names - George and Charlotte - so there's more likelihood of Tyrion Lannister giving up the booze than a Princess Arya being born. But you never know.

In terms of names gaining in popularity, the new entrants to the top 10s in England and Wales were Ella, Mia and Noah, while in Scotland, they were Charlotte, Harry, Noah and Leo.

Whatever, they pick, the Royal couple are likely to start a baby naming trend of their own, as has happened with their choice for their previous children.

In England and Wales, while George was already growing in popularity prior to 2013, it seems to have been given an extra boost, going from 12th in 2012 to 4th in 2015.

In Scotland, George jumped from the 84th most popular name in 2013 to 53rd in 2015, its highest position since 1985, but dropped back to 62nd position in 2016.

While it is too early to tell in England and Wales, Charlotte was the only entrant to the girls’ top ten in Scotland in 2016, jumping from

21st position in both 2015 and 2014, a big year-on-year increase for a name that had been very slowly gaining in popularity since the 1980s (it’s climbed from 177th in 1982).

In England and Wales, Charlotte has been seeing a slow decline in popularity since falling out of the top 10 in 2006, falling to 25th in

2015, so it will be interesting to see if the name has reversed its fortunes when the statistics for 2016 come out later this month.

So expect to see a sudden resurgence in Dereks or Enids if the Royal couple pick such names (currently rather unpopular) in a few months.

With boys names it’s possible to stay traditional while finding a name that’s on trend. Charles, Philip, James, Francis, Thomas, and Henry were among the possibilities that were bookies favourites, along with George, when the prince was born. With girls names more trend driven, finding something traditional and on trend might be a bit tougher.

Among the Royal-tinged possibilities popular with bookies when Charlotte was born were Alice, Elizabeth, Victoria, Alexandra, Diana, Mary, Grace, Catherine or Anne/Anna.