Extra security had to be drafted into court following a prisoner’s outburst in the dock.

The drama at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court unfolded after magistrates decided to remand Springwood man Satar Miakhel into custody.

The 23-year-old headbutted the secure glass dock and struggled with security guards’ efforts to handcuff him.

Proceedings were briefly halted while magistrates left the room as the court legal adviser pressed the panic alarm.

Miakhel, of Spring Grove Street, appeared at the Huddersfield court.

He was kept in custody following alleged offences of affray and using violence to secure entry to a premises.

Lucy Malpas, prosecuting, said that police were called to an incident at Hammond Street in Fartown on Saturday (July 15).

There they were allegedly confronted by Miakhel, who was covered in blood and threatened them with two large pieces of glass held in his hands.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and magistrates decided to remand him into custody.

When they announced this to him he clung to the secure dock, shouted that he was not going to prison and headbutted it.

Extra members of court security staff were called into the courtroom as he was brought under control by guards stood with him in the dock and led away.

He will next appear at the court on Thursday via a prison video link when a second application to release him on bail can be made.